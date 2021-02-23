Matson: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) _ Matson Inc. (MATX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $85.6 million.

The Honolulu-based company said it had profit of $1.96 per share.

The ocean transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $700.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $193.1 million, or $4.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.38 billion.

Matson shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $73.47, an increase of 98% in the last 12 months.

