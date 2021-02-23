Matador: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $89.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $224.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $593.2 million, or $5.11 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $862.1 million.

Matador shares have risen 77% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.39, an increase of 75% in the last 12 months.

