Matador: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $353.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $3.04 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $62.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $147.4 million, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.3 million.

Matador shares have dropped 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.02, a decline of 44% in the last 12 months.

