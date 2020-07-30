MasterCard: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.42 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.36 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $3.34 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.23 billion.

MasterCard shares have increased almost 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 1%. The stock has increased nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

