Marriott: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $62 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.51. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $649 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $609 million.

Marriott shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $101.80, a fall of 11% in the last 12 months.

