Marriott: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $234 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

Marriott shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 4%. The stock has declined 28% in the last 12 months.

