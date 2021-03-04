Marcus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $39 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of $1.29. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $36.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $124.8 million, or $4.13 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $237.7 million.

Marcus shares have climbed 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 22% in the last 12 months.

