Marcus & Millichap: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) _ Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $13.1 million.

The Calabasas, California-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.

The commercial real estate brokerage firm posted revenue of $190.7 million in the period.

Marcus & Millichap shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27.12, a decline of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMI