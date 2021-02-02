Marathon Petroleum: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) _ Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $192 million.

On a per-share basis, the Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 94 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.42 per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $18.19 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.92 billion, or $15.28 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $69.03 billion.

Marathon Petroleum shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.

