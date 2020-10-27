MakeMyTrip: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GURGAON, India (AP) _ MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Gurgaon, India-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period.

MakeMyTrip shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMYT