Magnite: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.9 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The digital ad exchange operator posted revenue of $82 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $53.4 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $221.6 million.

Magnite shares have risen 85% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $56.94, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGNI