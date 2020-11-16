Madison Square Garden Entertainment: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Monday reported a loss of $89.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.69 per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $3.04 per share.

The company posted revenue of $14.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.5 million.

