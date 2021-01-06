MSC Industrial: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $38.5 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $771.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $774 million.

MSC Industrial shares have decreased 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 7.5% in the last 12 months.

