MGP: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) _ MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.4 million.

The Atchison, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The producer of distillery and ingredients products used by the packaged goods industry posted revenue of $92.6 million in the period.

MGP shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 44% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGPI