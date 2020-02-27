MDC Partners: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The marketing communications company posted revenue of $382 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $4.7 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.02. A year ago, they were trading at $3.36.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDCA