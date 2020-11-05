M/A-Com: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) _ M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $17.5 million.

The Lowell, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $147.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $46.1 million, or 69 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $530 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, M/A-Com said it expects revenue in the range of $146 million to $150 million.

M/A-Com shares have increased 56% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $41.43, a rise of 72% in the last 12 months.

