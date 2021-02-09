Lyft: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $458.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.43 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 71 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $569.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $556.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.75 billion, or $5.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.36 billion.

Lyft shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $53.64, decreasing slightly in the last 12 months.

