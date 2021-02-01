Luby's: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Luby's Inc. (LUB) on Monday reported a loss of $3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The casual dining chain posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.98. A year ago, they were trading at $2.39.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUB