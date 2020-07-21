Logitech: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $72.1 million.

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $791.9 million in the period.

Logitech shares have risen 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 83% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOGI