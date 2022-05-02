Live updates l Russia-Ukraine War The Associated Press May 2, 2022 Updated: May 2, 2022 2:08 p.m.
People arrive at a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, May 2, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainian continue to leave Russian occupied areas.
In this photo released by the Office of the President of Poland U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, left, and Poland's President Andrzej Duda shake hands in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 2, 2022.
People arrive at a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, May 2, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainian continue to leave Russian occupied areas.
A view of the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant construction site at Pyhajoki, Finland, on Nov. 3, 2021. Finnish nuclear energy company Fennovoima said Monday, May 2, 2022 it has decided to terminate with immediate effect a contract with Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom for the delivery of a nuclear power plant, in part due to the war in Ukraine "which has worsened the risks for the project."
Acting United States ambassador to Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, smiles as she arrives for her press briefing in Lviv, Ukraine, Monday, May. 2, 2022.
In this photo released by the Office of the President of Poland U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, 3rd from left, and Poland's President Andrzej Duda, 4th from right, meet for talks in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 2, 2022.
A man waits in a bus to be processed as he arrives with others at a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, May 2, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainian continue to leave Russian occupied areas.
Vladimir Kapitonov, 98, a WWII veteran and former military pilot gestures while speaking to a group of foreign journalists in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 1, 2022.
A man feeds a child as they arrive by bus at a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, May 2, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainian continue to leave Russian occupied areas.
FILE - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Eritrea Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed following their talks in Moscow, Russia, April 27, 2022. On Monday, May 2, 2022, Israel lashed out at Russia over "unforgivable" comments made in an interview with an Italian news channel by Lavrov about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
15 of15
WASHINGTON — The CIA says Russians disaffected by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine may be trying to get in touch with U.S. intelligence — and it wants them to go to the darknet.
The agency on Monday began a new push to promote its presence on a part of the internet accessible only through specialized tools that provide more anonymity. The CIA has a darknet site that has the same features as its regular homepage but accessible only through the Tor internet browser, which has encryption features not available on most regular browsers.
The Associated Press