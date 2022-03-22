Live updates: Votes near for UN humanitarian resolutions The Associated Press March 22, 2022 Updated: March 22, 2022 6:23 p.m.
1 of21 Concrete blocks topped with sandbags block a street in Odesa, southern Ukraine, as at the background is stands the Preobrazhensky Cathedral, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Ukrainian servicemen have a rest in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Andrew Marienko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 An elderly woman sells used items at a flea market in downtown Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion, passing another milestone in an exodus that has led to Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Ukrainian refugees with children board transport at a square next to a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
Displaced Ukrainians on a Poland-bound train bid farewell in Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
8 of21 Refugees from Lviv, Ukraine, arrive at a Red Cross headquarters in Rome, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A convoy of Red Cross vehicles carrying 80 people, mostly elderly and sick arrived Tuesday in Rome. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 A car destroyed by shelling is seen in a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Andrew Marienko/AP Show More Show Less
People attend a concert organized by the Lviv National Philharmonic in downtown Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
A couple kisses in downtown Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears on the television inside a bar in downtown Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Ukrainian forces fought off continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia's Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.
16 of21 A family walks next to anti- tank barricades in Odesa, southern Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Ukrainian serviceman checks documents of a driver in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Andrew Marienko/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 A woman waits in a line to board the train to get back to Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. People from Ukraine could cross the border several times to help with evacuation for refugees, mostly for children. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
A displaced Ukrainian woman on a Poland-bound train bids farewell in Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
21 of21
UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations on Wednesday will now face three resolutions on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine after Russia decided to call for a vote on its Security Council resolution which makes no mention of Russian aggression against its smaller neighbor.
The General Assembly is also scheduled to consider two rival resolutions — one that makes clear Russia is responsible for the humanitarian crisis, one that doesn’t.
