Live updates | Russian officials: War goals to be achieved The Associated Press May 24, 2022 Updated: May 24, 2022 8:22 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 A resident sits outside buildings damaged by shelling in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Dried flower bouquets inside a flower shop in a temporary closed market Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Residents walk toward their homes, buildings ruined by shelling in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Klavdiya Tyshenko stands at the entrance of her home ruined by shelling in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Klavdiya Tyshenko stands at her home ruined by shelling in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A resident sits outside a house ruined by shelling in Irpin, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Commuters take the subway in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Kharkiv subway resumed service on Tuesday morning after it was closed for more than two months during Russian attempt to capture the city. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Commuters take the subway in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Kharkiv subway resumed service on Tuesday morning after it was closed for more than two months during Russian attempt to capture the city. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Dried flower bouquets inside a flower shop in a temporary closed market Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 A woman arranges her shop inside the subway in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Kharkiv subway resumed service on Tuesday morning after it was closed for more than two months during Russian attempt to capture the city. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
Two top Russian security officials vowed on Tuesday that Moscow will achieve all the goals set for the “military operation” in Ukraine, appearing to address the fact that the invasion, expected by many to be a blitzkrieg, has entered its fourth month this week.
The secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, said in an interview published Tuesday that the Russian government “is not chasing deadlines.”
Written By
The Associated Press