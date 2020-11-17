https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Lithium-Americas-Corp-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15732848.php
Lithium Americas Corp.: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $6.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.
Lithium Americas Corp. shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.
