Levi Strauss: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Tuesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $363.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The jeans maker posted revenue of $497.5 million in the period.

Levi Strauss shares have declined 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.87, a decrease of 40% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEVI