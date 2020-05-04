Legget & Platt: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) _ Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $45.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carthage, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The engineered component manufacturer posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Legget & Platt shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $34.06, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEG