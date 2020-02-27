Lawson Products: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The industrial products and tools maker posted revenue of $88.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.2 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $370.8 million.

Lawson Products shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 38% in the last 12 months.

