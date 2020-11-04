Lancaster Colony: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $37.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $349.2 million in the period.

Lancaster Colony shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 9.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LANC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LANC