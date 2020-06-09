https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Lakeland-Industries-Fiscal-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15328106.php
Lakeland Industries: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) _ Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $8.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Ronkonkoma, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share.
The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $45.6 million in the period.
Lakeland Industries shares have risen 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.02, a rise of 32% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAKE
