LHC: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) _ LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $30.4 million.

The Lafayette, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

For the current quarter ending in April, LHC expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $515 million to $530 million for the fiscal first quarter.

LHC expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.65 to $5.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.2 billion to $2.26 billion.

LHC shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $188.11, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.

