LCNB: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) _ LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.7 million.

The bank, based in Lebanon, Ohio, said it had earnings of 44 cents per share.

The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.1 million, or $1.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $72 million.

LCNB shares have risen nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCNB