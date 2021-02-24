Koppers: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The maker of chemicals, carbon compounds and wood treatment products posted revenue of $393.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $122 million, or $5.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.67 billion.

Koppers expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion.

Koppers shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KOP