Knot Offshore: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) _ Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $6.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Aberdeen, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The tanker company that serves the energy industry posted revenue of $67.8 million in the period.

Knot Offshore shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.47, a fall of 20% in the last 12 months.

