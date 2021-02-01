Kennametal: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Kennametal Inc. (KMT) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $19.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The engineered products maker posted revenue of $440.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $429.3 million.

Kennametal shares have risen 8.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $39.32, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMT