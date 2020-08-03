Kemper: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $126.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.91. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.15 billion, meeting Street forecasts.

Kemper shares have climbed nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $80.32, a decrease of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

