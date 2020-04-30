Kellogg: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) _ Kellogg Co. (K) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $347 million.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 99 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Kellogg shares have dropped slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 9%. The stock has climbed almost 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on K at https://www.zacks.com/ap/K