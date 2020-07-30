Kearny: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) _ Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $13.7 million.

The Fairfield, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share.

The holding company for Kearny Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $62.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $169.1 million.

Kearny shares have decreased 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.84, a drop of 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRNY