Kearny: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) _ Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.

The Fairfield, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The holding company for Kearny Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $70.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $57 million.

Kearny shares have dropped slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.20, a decline of 22% in the last 12 months.

