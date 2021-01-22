Kansas City Southern: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Kansas City Southern (KSU) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $165.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.80. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.89 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The railroad company posted revenue of $693.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $700.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $617 million, or $6.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.63 billion.

Kansas City Southern shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed roughly 3%. The stock has climbed 29% in the last 12 months.

