Jerash: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $94,000.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period.

Jerash shares have risen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

