Jakks: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The toymaker posted revenue of $152.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $55.5 million, or $2.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $598.6 million.

The company's shares closed at 96 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.98.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JAKK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JAKK