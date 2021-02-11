Israel Chemicals: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $65 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11 million, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $5.04 billion.

Israel Chemicals shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 38% in the last 12 months.

