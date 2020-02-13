Ironwood: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $47.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $126.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $21.5 million, or 14 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $428.4 million.

Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $360 million to $380 million.

Ironwood shares have decreased slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped almost 6% in the last 12 months.

