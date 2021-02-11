Iridium: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $146.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $56.1 million, or 42 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $583.4 million.

Iridium shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 65% in the last 12 months.

