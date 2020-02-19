Invitae: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Invitae Corp. (NVTA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $76.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $66.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $242 million, or $2.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $216.8 million.

Invitae shares have risen 70% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.50, a rise of 67% in the last 12 months.

