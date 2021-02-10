Invacare: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) _ Invacare Corp. (IVC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Elyria, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The wheelchair, crutches and motorized scooter company posted revenue of $224 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $28.3 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $850.7 million.

Invacare shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.42, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.

