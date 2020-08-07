Interface: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $259.5 million in the period.

Interface shares have fallen 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 31% in the last 12 months.

