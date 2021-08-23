Insider Q&A: Making the online world safe for children

BOSTON (AP) — Filmmaker Beeban Kidron, a member of Britain’s House of Lords, began advocating for online child protection after directing “InRealLife,” a 2012 film about kids and the internet. She has been a driving force behind a U.K. law, which takes effect Sept. 2, that sets a code of conduct for online services designed to shield the under-18 crowd.
The so-called Age Appropriate Design Code comprises 15 standards for making sure children's best interests are the prime consideration in the design of online services. It is the first law of its kind and, because the internet is global, the tech sector is already reacting as a one-year transition expires. Violators will face the same penalties for noncompliance as under the EU General Data Protection Regulation, four percent of global revenues or $25 million.