Innergex: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) _ Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Longueuil, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The renewable energy company posted revenue of $128.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $24.4 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $457.8 million.

Innergex shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.89, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INGXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INGXF