NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

a.k.a. Brands Holdings - San Francisco, 13.9 million shares, priced $17-$19, managed by BofA Securities/Credit Suisse. Proposed NYSE symbol AKA. Business: Operates a portfolio of Millennial and Gen Z online fashion brands.

Amplitude - San Francisco, 35.4 million shares, priced at $34.41, managed by Morgan Stanley/BofA Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol AMPL. Business: Provides customer behavior analytics for digital business optimization.

Argo Blockchain - London, United Kingdom, 7.5 million shares, priced at $18.40, managed by Jefferies/Barclays. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ARBK. Business: Blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cypto mining.

Brilliant Earth Group - San Francisco, Calif., 16.7 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by JP Morgan/Credit Suisse. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BRLT. Business: Digital-first retailer of fine jewelry.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings - Boise, Idaho, 30 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol CWAN. Business: Provides cloud-native software for investment accounting and analytics.

Cue Health - San Diego, 12.5 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HLTH. Business: Develops and sells molecular home tests for COVID-19 and other diseases.

EngageSmart - Braintree, Mass., 14.6 million shares, priced $23-$25, managed by JP Morgan/Goldman Sachs. Proposed NYSE symbol ESMT. Business: Provides SaaS solutions for invoicing, payments and health practice management.

Freshworks - San Mateo, Calif., 28.5 million shares, priced $28-$32, managed by Morgan Stanley/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FRSH. Business: Provides a business SaaS for customer support and IT projects.

ICZOOM Group - Shenzhen, China, 4.4 million shares, priced $5-$6, managed by Prime Number Capital/Shengang Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol IZM. Business: Provides electrical components and services to SMEs in China.

Knowlton Development - Longueuil, Canada, 57.1 million shares, priced $13-$15, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol KDC. Business: Canadian maker of home, beauty and personal products.

Remitly Global - Seattle, 12.2 million shares, priced $38-$42, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol RELY. Business: Provides a mobile payment service for international money transfers.

Sovos Brands - Louisville, Colo., 23.3 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by JP Morgan/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SOVO. Business: Sells premium foods brands including Rao's and noosa.

Sterling Check - New York, 14.3 million shares, priced $20-$22, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol STER. Business: Provides tech-enabled backgroup screening and identity verifications services.

Thorne Healthcare - New York, 9 million shares, priced $13-$15, managed by BofA Securities/Cowen. Proposed Nasdaq symbol THRN. Business: Offers a suite of personalized dietary supplements.

Toast - Boston, 21.7 million shares, 21.7 million shares, priced $30-$33, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Proposed NYSE symbol TOST. Business: Provides mobile and digital payment processing and other services for restaurants.

VersaBank - London, Canada, 4.8 million shares, priced at $10.37, managed by Raymond James/Keefe Bruyette Woods. Proposed Nasdaq symbol VBNK. Business: Canadian digital bank.

Warby Parker - New York, 77.7 million shares, priced at $25.53, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Proposed NYSE symbol WRBY. Business: Sells low-cost prescription glasses online and in over 145 stores.