NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Jan. 11

Affirm Holdings - San Francisco, 24.6 million shares, priced $33-$38, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol AFRM. Business: Offers "buy now; pay later" loans for online purchases.

Big Cypress Acquisition - Miami Beach, Fla., 10 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Ladenburg Thalmann/Brookline Capital Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BCYPU. Business: Blank check company targeting life businesses in the US and Israel.

Driven Brands Holdings - Charlotte, N.C., 38 million shares, priced $17-$20, managed by Morgan Stanely. Proposed Nasdaq symbol DRVN. Business: North America's largest automotive services company with more than 4,100.

Kuke Music Holding - Beijing, China, 5 million shares, priced $10-$12, managed by Deutsche Bank/Tiger Brokers. Proposed NYSE symbol KUKE. Business: Provides classical music licensing, subscription and education services in China.

Motorsport Games - Miami, Fla., 2.4 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by Canaccord Genuity/The Benchmark Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MSGM. Business: Leading developer of racing games being spun out of Motorsport Network.

Petco Health and Wellness - San Diego, 48 million shares, priced $14-$17, managed by Goldman Sachs/BofA Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol WOOF. Business: Multi-channel pet care retailer with about locations across North America.

Playtika Holding - Herzliya, Israel, 69.5 million shares, priced $22-$23, managed by Morgan Stanley/Credit Suisse. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PLTK. Business: Leading developer of casino and other mobile games.

Qilian International Holding - Jiuquan, China, 5 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by Univest Securities/Loop Capital Markets. Business: Chinese producer of traditional medicines, chemicals and fertilizers.